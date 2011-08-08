TWC Adds Inspiration Network in Northeast
Time Warner Cable has added the Inspiration Network to
systems in the Northeast, according to the network's chief strategy officer,
Bill Airy, in a statement.
The network has been added to systems in Albany, Buffalo,
Rochester, Syracuse, all New York, Maine and New Hampshire.
The network offers family-friendly dramas (The
Waltons, Highway to Heaven, Dr. Quinn), music and movies, as well as
religious-themed programming (gospel music, Billy Graham).
