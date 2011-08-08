TWC Adds Inspiration Network in Northeast

Time Warner Cable has added the Inspiration Network to

systems in the Northeast, according to the network's chief strategy officer,

Bill Airy, in a statement.

The network has been added to systems in Albany, Buffalo,

Rochester, Syracuse, all New York, Maine and New Hampshire.

The network offers family-friendly dramas (The

Waltons, Highway to Heaven, Dr. Quinn), music and movies, as well as

religious-themed programming (gospel music, Billy Graham).