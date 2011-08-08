Trending

TWC Adds Inspiration Network in Northeast

By

Time Warner Cable has added the Inspiration Network to
systems in the Northeast, according to the network's chief strategy officer,
Bill Airy, in a statement.

The network has been added to systems in Albany, Buffalo,
Rochester, Syracuse, all New York, Maine and New Hampshire.

The network offers family-friendly dramas (The
Waltons, Highway to Heaven, Dr. Quinn), music and movies, as well as
religious-themed programming (gospel music, Billy Graham).