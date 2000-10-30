TW TO COURT: DOFF CAP

Time Warner's cable unit is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the 1992 law limiting a company's subscriber reach. The law was upheld by a federal appeals court in May. Two weeks ago, federal judges heard oral arguments in the second phase of the case, which is to determine whether the FCC was justified in setting the cap at 30% of national subscribers and barring cable operators from devoting more than 40% of their first 75 channels to programming in which they have a stake.