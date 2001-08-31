TW Cincy adds UPN to basic cable
Beginning this week, Time Warner Cable in Cincinnati will add four-and-a-half hours of low power WBCQ-TV Cincinnati's UPN prime time lineup as a basic cable channel.
Time Warner does not carry the low-power station, and is not required to, but local sources say there has been a strong demand, particularly since the WB network's hit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has moved to UPN.
- Allison Romano
