TW Cincy adds UPN to basic cable

Beginning this week, Time Warner Cable in Cincinnati will add four-and-a-half hours of low power WBCQ-TV Cincinnati's UPN prime time lineup as a basic cable channel.

Time Warner does not carry the low-power station, and is not required to, but local sources say there has been a strong demand, particularly since the WB network's hit, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has moved to UPN.

- Allison Romano