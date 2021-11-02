TVSquared Hires Senior Execs From Amazon and TransUnion

TVSquared, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, said it named Debbie Wogan chief revenue officer and Jessica Hindlian as senior VP of identity & partnerships.

“Converged TV requires a new approach to how we measure, transact and identify audiences. Debbie and Jessica are uniquely suited to grow TVSquared’s global presence as we expand our TV media coverage and viewership data, and further evolve our identity-resolution solution to account for audiences across platforms and screens,” said Jo Kinsella, president of TVSquared. “With marketers foregoing legacy TV models, TVSquared is at the forefront to support the industry with measurement and attribution that reflect a cross-platform, cross-screen world.”

Wogan most recently had been principal agency manager at Amazon and head of east coast sales at Spotify.

“TVSquared is spearheading the next generation of measurement at a time when all players are looking for a solution that meets the current and future state of TV,” added Wogan. “With the largest coverage of the converged TV ecosystem, TVSquared has the strongest platform for measurement and attribution. It is an exciting time to join the team and deliver value to all advertisers – from digitally native DTCs to more traditional players across the CPG, auto, finance and insurance categories.”

Hindlian was VP of product partnerships at TransUnion. Before that she was senior VP of product management at Nielsen and helped start up LiveRamp’s TV business.

“Sitting at the center of the TV ecosystem, TVSquared is in a unique position to process and connect the right data, at scale, to deliver true, identity-enabled, cross-platform TV measurement and attribution,” said Hindlian. “This is the most exciting time in TV and I’m looking forward to moving the industry forward through the most innovative and scalable technology platform in the world.”

TVSquared is employed by thousands of advertisers globally to measure and optimize converged TV campaigns. Its ADvantage XP platform is a full, horizontal ecosystem solution for linear and all digital video, measuring reach and frequency, unduplicated reach, audiences and outcomes across millions of households globally.