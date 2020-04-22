TVSquared Handling CTV Attribution for MediaMath

MediaMath has named TVSquared as its preferred partner determining the effectiveness of programmatic connected TV advertising campaigns.

The partnership helps give clients accountability, transparency, standard metrics and proof of performance when they buy digital TV.

“The shift from linear to CTV is enhancing advertisers’ abilities to reach and engage consumers, lowering rates of general invalid traffic and leading to higher video completion rates for premium publishers,” said Jeremy Steinberg, head of ecosystem at MediaMath. “Our partnership with TVSquared furthers our ability to deliver greater accountability and addressability to brands and agencies through proven accuracy, scalability and fast time-to-insights.”

CTV performance analytics tie TV spots and campaigns directly to business outcomes including sales, website visits, app engagement and registrations. TVSquared’s platform demonstrates ROI, and delivers reach, frequency and recency measurement, along with impressions and responses by geography. It also delivers granular performance insights including viewer response by weekday, daypart, device type, creative, campaign flight and app.

“Programmatic OTT advertising is extremely attractive in today’s changing environment, especially as advertisers look for new ways to reach consumers in this homebound economy,” said Jo Kinsella, president of TVSquared. “Advertisers want comparability of metrics and measurement across marketing channels, and opportunities to optimize to drive real outcomes. MediaMath’s global footprint makes it a perfect partner to help bring performance to the forefront of CTV everywhere.”

As part of the global partnership, advertisers running CTV campaigns through MediaMath can access always-on TV attribution and omnichannel reach extension analytics, powered by TVSquared.