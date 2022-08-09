tvScientific Names Matthew Koontz Company's First Head of Product

tvScientific, a connected TV performance advertising platform, said it named Matthew Koontz, a former Hulu, Xandr and Snap executive, as the company’s first head of product.

Koontz, most recently director of product management at Attentive Mobile, will accelerate innovation in CTV buying and AI-led optimization and attribution.

He will report to tvScientific co-founder and chief product officer David Koye.

"Today, digital marketers have unprecedented opportunities to drive measurable outcomes and return on ad spend through the application of performance marketing strategies in advanced television," said Koye. "As head of product, Koontz will lead product development in anticipation of market needs and will ultimately further our mission to enable any business to use TV to reach customers and generate growth through tvScientific’s automated self-serve platform."

Before Attentive Mobile, Koontz was director of ad product management at Hulu, helping to launch Hulu ad manager. Before that he was director of product management, TV marketplace at Xandr, group product manager at Snap and part of the team that launched Xbox One at Microsoft.

"tvScientific has demonstrated rapid and sustained growth in a short period of time through its clear focus on innovating for the performance-minded marketer. I’m excited to help accelerate the team’s velocity in its pursuit of unleashing the power of television-based storytelling to drive measurable business outcomes for our customers," said Koontz.

"I’m a true believer in the potential of CTV to catalyze change across the advertising industry — by harnessing the horsepower of modern performance marketing technology with a measure and optimize oriented approach to planning, buying and measuring TV advertising," he said. ■