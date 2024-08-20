tvScientific Gets Patent for CTV Outcome Optimization

tvScientific said it was granted a patent for its technology that optimizes television ad campaign outcomes.

The company’s patented technology uses artificial intelligence to automatically optimizes TV advertising to meet the outcome goals set by advertisers, including cost per sale, cost per app install, cost per website visitor and cost per call.

“For as long as TV has been around, the best advertisers could hope to achieve is delivering ads to TV audiences based on reach and frequency KPIs, targeted by indexes that approximate audience demographics based on what shows the audiences watched, as determined by a relatively miniscule panel of TV viewers,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO and co-founder of tvScientific.

“This archaic system, in place since the 1950s, has resulted in a TV advertising marketplace that is dominated by just a couple hundred national advertisers (85% of the $63.1 billion TV market), and has resulted in stagnant growth for years,” Fairchild said. “Meanwhile, digital advertising in the U.S. has grown to $269 billion, led by companies that have built their ad businesses on delivering measurable outcomes to advertisers,” . These outcome-based ad markets, led by Google and Facebook, have exploded, and now claim up to nine million advertisers.”

The tvScientific system ingest signals from internal and external data sets and determines which sets of signals are driving success for a given campaign, through the use of advanced machine learning algorithms. The system then dynamically optimizes the campaign towards what is driving outcomes, and away from what doesn’t, delivering a r improving ROI for users of the tvScientific platform.

This newly granted patent follows tvScientific’s earlier patents.