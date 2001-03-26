TVs
KWHY-TV-DT Los Angeles
Price: $239 million
Buyer: Telemundo Holdings Inc., Hialeah, Fla. (James M. McNamara, president; Station Partners LLC, 81.4% owner); owns nine other TVs, including KVEA Los Angeles
Seller: Harriscope of Los Angeles Inc., Los Angeles (Burt I. Harris Jr., president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: Ch. 22, 2,630 kW visual, 257 kW aural, ant. 2916 ft.
Affiliation: Independent
