KTWO-TV Casper and KKTU(TV) Cheyenne, Wyo.

Price:

$3.5 million

Buyer:

Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock, Ark. (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying 15 other TVs, eight FMs, five AMs and CP for TV in Logan/Salt Lake City, Utah. Morton is buying KKOL-FM Hampton/El Dorado, Ark.

Seller: Grapevine Communications, Atlanta (Wendell Reilly, chairman; Richard L. Gorman, president); owns 16 TVs

Facilities:

KTWO-TV : ch. 2, 100 kW visual, 10.2 kW aural, ant. 2,001 ft.; KKTU : ch. 33, 251 kW visual, 25.1 kW aural, ant. 485 ft.

Affiliations:

Both NBC

Broker:

Patrick Communications