TVs
WBOY-TV Clarksburg, W.Va./parts of Pittsburgh
Price:
$20 million
Buyer:
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York (Robert Marbut, chairman/co-CEO; David Barrett, president/co-CEO); owns/manages 27 TVs, including WTAE-TV Pittsburgh
Seller:
Imes Communications, Columbus, Miss. (Frank Imes, president); owns WCBI-TV Columbus/Tupelo, Miss.
Facilities:
Ch. 12, 263 kW vis., 42.5 kW aur., ant. 860 ft.
Affiliation:
NBC
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
KMAZ(TV) Las Cruces, N.M./El Paso, Texas
Price:
$8 million
Buyer:
Council Tree Communications LLC, Longmont, Colo. (Jacob Adams, president; Madison Dearborn Capital partners II LP, 49.17% member; Toronto Dominion Capital Inc., 25% member). Principals have interest in WBEE(AM ) Harvey, Ill., and WACI(TV ) Atlantic City, N.J./Philadelphia
Seller:
Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa (Richard D. Gottlieb, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
Ch. 48, 79.4 kW vis., 7.9 kW aur., ant. 113 ft.
Affiliation:
Telemundo
Broker:
Kalil & Co. Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.