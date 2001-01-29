WBOY-TV Clarksburg, W.Va./parts of Pittsburgh

Price:

$20 million

Buyer:

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York (Robert Marbut, chairman/co-CEO; David Barrett, president/co-CEO); owns/manages 27 TVs, including WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Seller:

Imes Communications, Columbus, Miss. (Frank Imes, president); owns WCBI-TV Columbus/Tupelo, Miss.

Facilities:

Ch. 12, 263 kW vis., 42.5 kW aur., ant. 860 ft.

Affiliation:

NBC

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.

KMAZ(TV) Las Cruces, N.M./El Paso, Texas

Price:

$8 million

Buyer:

Council Tree Communications LLC, Longmont, Colo. (Jacob Adams, president; Madison Dearborn Capital partners II LP, 49.17% member; Toronto Dominion Capital Inc., 25% member). Principals have interest in WBEE(AM ) Harvey, Ill., and WACI(TV ) Atlantic City, N.J./Philadelphia

Seller:

Lee Enterprises Inc., Davenport, Iowa (Richard D. Gottlieb, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 48, 79.4 kW vis., 7.9 kW aur., ant. 113 ft.

Affiliation:

Telemundo

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.