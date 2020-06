WPME(TV) Lewiston/Portland, Maine

Price: $2 million

Buyer: KB Prime Media LLC, Gladwyne, Pa. (Guyon W. Turner, president/20% owner); owns three other TVs

Seller: New England Television Inc., Biddeford, Maine (Wilson Hickman, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 35, 1,100 kW visual, 110 kW aural, ant. 840 ft.

Affiliation: UPN (to be renamed Paramount Network)