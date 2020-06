Construction permit for new TV in Logan/Salt Lake City, Utah

Price: $4 million

Buyer: Equity Broadcasting Corp., Little Rock, Ark. (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying 15 TVs, eight FMs and five AMs

Seller: Logan 12 Inc., Logan (Paul Uhlmann, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 12, 275 kW, ant. 659 ft.

Broker: Patrick Communications