WNYO-TV Buffalo, N.Y.

Price: $51.5 million (for stock)

Buyer: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Baltimore (David Smith, CEO); owns/manages 61 other TV stations, including WUTV(TV) Buffalo (B & C, Aug. 21), one AM and five FMs

Seller: Grant Television Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Milton Grant, owner/president); owns seven TVs

Facilities: Ch. 49, 4,900 kW visual, 414 kW aural, ant. 1,233 ft.

Affiliation: WB