WT0V-TV Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, W.Va.

Price: $58 million

Buyer: Cox Broadcasting Inc., Atlanta (Nicholas D. Trigony, president; Andrew S. Fisher, executive vice president, TV; Cox Enterprises Inc., parent [David E. Easterly, president]); owns/is buying 13 other TVs, including nearby WJAC-TV Johnstown, Pa., from seller (B & C, June 12) and nearby WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh; has TBA with KAME-TV Reno, Nev. Cox Broadcasting also owns Cox Radio Inc., which owns/is buying 17 AMs and 64 FMs

Seller: Smith Broadcasting Partners LP (to be STC Broadcasting Inc.; Smith Broadcasting Group Inc., general partner/59% owner [Robert N. Smith, 54.2% owner]), St. Petersburg, Fla.; owns/is buying 11 TVs. Smith Broadcasting Group also controls three TVs in Alaska and WFFF-TV Burlington, Vt.

Facilities: Ch. 9, 316 kW visual, 31.6 kW aural, ant. 951 ft.

Affiliations: NBC/ABC