TVS
KMID(TV) Midland/Odessa, Texas
Price: $10 million
Buyer: Nexstar Broadcasting Group LLC, Clarks Summit, Pa. (Perry Sook, president/2.5% owner; ABRY Broadcast Partners II LP, 78.1% owner [Royce Yudkoff, owner]); owns/is buying 12 TVs. ABRY II and III own 20 more TVs
Seller:GOCOM Holdings LLC (formerly Grapevine Communications), Atlanta (Wendell Reilly, chairman; Richard L. Gorman, president); owns/is buying 15 TVs
Facilities: Ch. 2, 100 kW visual, 10 kW aural, ant. 1,050 ft.
Affiliate: ABC
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.