WWAC-TV Atlantic City, N.J./Philadelphia

Price: $9 million

Buyer: Lenfest Broadcasting LLC, West Chester, Pa. (H. Chase Lenfest, member/owner); no other broadcast interests. Note: Lenfest is son of H.F. "Gerry" Lenfest, who, in January, sold his Lenfest Communications Inc. to Comcast Corp. for $7.5 billion. Chase Lenfest says he has less than 1% nonvoting interest in the cable company, which has 1.9 million Philadelphia-area customers

Seller: WWAC Inc., Atlantic City (David W. Allen and Harry R. Jenny Jr., principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: Ch. 53, 12.3 kW visual, 1.2 kW aural, ant. 279 ft.

Affiliation: Independent