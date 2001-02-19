61% of KRPA-TV-DT Rancho Palos Verdes/Los Angeles, Calif.



Price: Up to $40 million (for stock)

Buyer:

RPVB Lender Inc., Los Angeles (Ronald L. Ulloa, president/owner); owns 36% of KRPA . Ulloa also owns KVMD(TV) Twentynine Palms/Los Angeles, Calif., and Ronald Ulloa's brother is Walter A. Ulloa, who owns/is buying KHIZ(TV) Barstow/Los Angeles, Calif., and KJLA(TV) Ventura/Los Angeles, Calif. Walter Ulloa also is chairman/10.6% owner of Entravision Communications Corp., which owns/is buying 18 TVs and 58 radios, including KSSE(FM) Riverside/Los Angeles, KSZZ(AM) San Bernardino/Los Angeles and KCAL(AM) Redlands/ Riverside/Los Angeles, Calif. Univision Communications Inc., which owns 29.5% of Entravision, owns KMEX-TV Los Angeles.

Seller:

Rancho Palos Verdes Broadcasters Inc., Washington (RPVB Lender [buyer], 36% owner; Susan Devaney, 9.5% owner; Terence E. and Timothy Crosby, each 8% owners]; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

Ch. 44, 5,000 kW visual, 500 kW aural, ant. 1,479 ft.

Affiliation:

Independent

Broker:

Kalil & Co. Inc.