TVs
Construction permit for TV at Grand Forks/Fargo, N.D.
Price:
At least $750,000 (includes 5% equity in buyer worth at least $250,000)
Buyer:
GIG of North Dakota LLC, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Charles D. Poppen, president/ owner); no other full-power broadcast interests
Seller:
Cardinal Broadcasting Corp., New York (Robert Price, president); is building TV in Vicksburg, Miss.; owns 12% of WEPX(TV) Greenville, N.C.
Facilities:
Ch. 27
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.