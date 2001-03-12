Construction permit for TV at Grand Forks/Fargo, N.D.

Price:

At least $750,000 (includes 5% equity in buyer worth at least $250,000)

Buyer:

GIG of North Dakota LLC, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Charles D. Poppen, president/ owner); no other full-power broadcast interests

Seller:

Cardinal Broadcasting Corp., New York (Robert Price, president); is building TV in Vicksburg, Miss.; owns 12% of WEPX(TV) Greenville, N.C.

Facilities:

Ch. 27