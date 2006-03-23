TVN Gets Its MTV, and BET, and VH1...

MTV and co-owned BET Networks have struck a multi-year deal with TVN, which will provide VOD distribution and asset management for the Viacom-owned networks.

Those include MTV, VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon, Logo, and Comedy Central, and BET.

TVN works the other end of the distribution chain as well, providing VOD services for Adelphia, Bresnan, Buckeye, Cablevision, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Insight, Mediacom, and telco Verizon, among others.

