TVN To Distribute New Line on VOD
Video-on-demand company TVN has struck a deal to distribute product from New Line Cinema on VOD platforms.
In the multi-year deal, TVN will handle new and library theatricals and direct-to-video releases.
New Line is looking to expand into the telco and IPTV VOD market. David Spiegelman, senior executive VP of domestic TV distribution and marketing for New Line pointed to TVN's aggressive move in the same direction in announcing the deal.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.