TVN To Distribute New Line on VOD

Video-on-demand company TVN has struck a deal to distribute product from New Line Cinema on VOD platforms.

In the multi-year deal, TVN will handle new and library theatricals and direct-to-video releases.

New Line is looking to expand into the telco and IPTV VOD market. David Spiegelman, senior executive VP of domestic TV distribution and marketing for New Line pointed to TVN's aggressive move in the same direction in announcing the deal.