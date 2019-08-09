TVision Goes Over the Top With Streaming Analytics

Diving deeper into the rising tide of the over-the-top space, TVision is launching a new product that offers granular measurement of streaming content viewing over leading platforms.

TVision Streaming Analytics provides second-by-second, personal-level viewing behaviors at a time when more than half of U.S. adults are streaming. That behavior has media companies launching more OTT products and advertisers chasing viewers onto new platforms.

“Better data leads to better decisions,” said Luke McGuinness, president of TVision. “Given the stakes of a fast-changing market, industry players can’t afford to be in the dark when it comes to OTT. Being better informed about shifting media consumption trends at the person-level provides a competitive edge - which is critical to sound decision making for anyone interested in streaming video.”

TVision Streaming Analytics data includes;

OTT Platform Performance, indicating which devices, applications and programs are capturing viewers and engagement.

Consumer Trends and Insights, which identifies how people consume and engage with content delivered over the top.

Person-Level second-by second Measurement, which offers analysis of tuning, viewability and attention.

For example, TVision data shows that for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime, 22% of July’s streaming views came from individuals rewatching episodes. TVision said that behavior is likely because season two is about to be released. The show also had a co-viewing rate of only 15%, meaning that a lot of people are watching it by themselves.

TVision data also shows that households with Chromecast spend more of their time watching YouTube than households using Roku devices.

“The streaming of TV content is quickly transforming the media industry, but so far holistic measurement to truly understand consumer behavior has been unavailable,” said Howard Shimmel, president of Janus Strategy & Insights and former chief research officer of Turner Broadcasting. “With TVision Streaming Analytics, industry leaders gain a more complete view - to guide advertising and content decisions based on data about who’s in the room, what they’re watching, and how they’re watching it.”