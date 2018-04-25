Amazon Orders Second Season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

Amazon has greenlit season two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan ahead of its August 31 debut on Prime Video. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from Paramount Television and Skydance Television, has John Krasinski playing Jack Ryan.

In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. The second season starts production this summer in Europe, South America and the United States.

Creators/executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland will be co-showrunners. Krasinski is an executive producer too.

“With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world.”

The show is produced by Paramount Television, Cuse's Genre Arts, Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes and David Ellison’s Skydance Television. Executive producing along with Cuse, Roland and Krasinski are Platinum Dune's Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive produce the second season.

“From day one we only had one actor on our casting board for this series–John Krasinski,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television. “We are so excited that he is our Jack Ryan and we get to make another season with this incredibly talented team. We have been blown away by what our whole team has delivered for season one and we can’t wait for everyone to see it this summer.”