TVHead, HIT Team Up on Games

Games-on-demand company TVHead signed a deal with children's entertainment producer HIT Entertainment to create interactive gaming based on the company's popular kids properties Barney, Thomas & Friends, Bob the Builder and Angelina Ballerina.

Expected to roll out during fourth quarter, TVHead's new offering will target preschoolers with learning-based games tied to each property. The Barney game will focus on music, Thomas will focus on navigation and problem solving and teamwork, Bob the Builder will focus on teamwork, problem solving and spatial relationships and Angelina Ballerina will focus on dancing, friendships and determination.



TVHead was founded in May, 2003 and supplies VOD games to cable and IPTV.