TVGN Names New Marketing, Sales Execs

TVGN, expanding since CBS acquired 50% ownership in March, announced on Thursday the hiring of senior executives for marketing and advertising.

Nicole Sabatini was named senior VP of marketing. Sabatini, who will be based in Los Angeles, will be in charge of marketing initiatives aimed at consumer, ad sales and affiliates, reporting to Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment and media at TVGN. Previously she was senior VP, marketing at NBCUniversal’s Style Network, which was converted into the Esquire Network.

Beecher Scarlett was named VP of ad sales. Based in New York, Scarlett will report to Michael DuPont, executive VP for ad sales at TVGN. Previously, Scarlett was a senior ad sales executive at NBCU.

"Nicole and Beecher are two superstar executives who bring industry savvy, leadership and creativity to their new roles at TVGN," Schwartz said. "Both of them will play critical roles in the future of TVGN, as we continue to launch more original programming, define our brand and innovate alongside our advertising partners."