TVG Unveils Stable of New Shows

Interactive horseracing network TVG will launch a new program lineup and on-air look beginning May 10 in an effort to broaden its appeal beyond hardcore horseracing fans.

The network, which reaches just under 20 million homes, will debut 11 new shows, most of which will originate from TVG’s Los Angeles studios.

Among the shows on the new slate are Lady Luck, featuring all-female hosts and focusing on the sport from a woman’s perspective, and Horseracing 101, a show geared toward an audience of horseracing novices that will include tips on how to wager bets. Both shows will air twice per week.

But many of the new titles do cater to daily wagerer, including three new shows that will air Wednesday-Sunday: preview show The Morning Line and live racing shows Starting Gate and Racing Coast to Coast.

Other new programming: 58 Flat, Legends, Racing Roundtable, Horseracing Today, Fandicapping and Horseracing-All Access.

TVG is a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International