TVG Cashes in on Breeder's Cup

Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships provided a big payoff for horseracing network TVG, which processed more than $6.7 million in wagers.

That total marked the second largest single day handle in the network’s history, trailing only the $7.55 million in wagers the network processed for the 2006 Kentucky Derby day.

The $6,708,450 in wagers was up 24.3% over the amount for last year’s Breeders’ Cup day.

TVG, a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, is in nearly 20 million cable and satellite homes in the U.S., and soon will expand into the United Kingdom and Ireland.