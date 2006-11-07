TVG Cashes in on Breeder's Cup
By Ben Grossman
Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships provided a big payoff for horseracing network TVG, which processed more than $6.7 million in wagers.
That total marked the second largest single day handle in the network’s history, trailing only the $7.55 million in wagers the network processed for the 2006 Kentucky Derby day.
The $6,708,450 in wagers was up 24.3% over the amount for last year’s Breeders’ Cup day.
TVG, a subsidiary of Gemstar-TV Guide International, is in nearly 20 million cable and satellite homes in the U.S., and soon will expand into the United Kingdom and Ireland.
