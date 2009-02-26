TV.com Launches iphone Application

TV.com, CBS Interactive's recently re-launched video site, has launched an application for Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch devices.

The free app will feature full episodes, clips, news and information on the shows featured on the site.

The launch is significant because the streaming of free, full length episodes has the potential to eat into sales on Apple's own iTunes store, which sells many of the same programs for $1.99 a piece.

Among the programs available through the app are CSI, CSI: Miami, NCIS, The Young and The Restless and classics such as MacGyver, Beverly Hills 90210 and Star Trek.

"CBS Mobile is excited to be on Apple's App Store with our application for TV.com, where TV lives online - and now on iPhone and iPod touch," said Jeff Sellinger, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Mobile, in a statement. "Fans can now watch their favorite shows, great clips and create custom channels whenever and wherever they want through the iPhone and iPod touch application."

There is currently a similar application available for the iPhone and iPod Touch from competing video site Joost. Hulu, the NBC-Universal/News Corp. joint venture video site, does not have a dedicated application, although its CEO Jason Kilar has hinted that one may be in the works at last year's NAB Show.