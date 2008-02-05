TVB’s Rohrs Urges Against One-Size-Fits-All DTV-Education Approach

The president of the Television Bureau of Advertising asked Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin not to mandate a "one-size-fits-all" approach to the digital-TV-education campaign.

In a letter Monday to the chairman, Chris Rohrs provided a TV-ad-sales perspective, saying, "The probability of success in retaining the attention of viewers throughout the digital transition is high with a multifaceted approach that can be tailored to fit the unique circumstances of different markets and communities. The probability of success is significantly lower with a uniform approach mandated from Washington."

The FCC is considering mandating public-service announcements by broadcasters, but Martin has also said that he likes the education campaign outlined by the National Association of Broadcasters.

So does Rohrs, who said the NAB's plan is "well-researched, thorough and thoughtful." He also pointed out that it was created with the help of media buyer Starcom, which knows a little something about media campaigns since it handles more than $16 billion in media spending.

Rohrs’ letter comes one week before both the House and Senate are holding DTV-transition-update hearings. Leading House Democrats John Dingell (Mich.) and Ed Markey (Mass.) have both suggested that the FCC may need to adopt DTV-education mandates.