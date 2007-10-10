TVB's ePort Signs More Station Partners

A total of 37 broadcast groups have pledged their commitment to the Television Bureau of Advertising’s paperless ad transaction platform, ePort. The latest station groups to sign up include Allbritton Communications, Barrington Broadcasting, Fox Television Stations and Hubbard Broadcasting.

Some 448 stations are included among the 37 broadcast groups.

“TVB ePort’s momentum just keeps growing,” TVB [resident Chris Rohrs said. “We are adding additional TV stations every day.”

The TVB will launch the open-standard ePort project in November.