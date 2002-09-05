TVB: TV ad sales to grow

For the next two years (2003-04), most TV-ad-sales projections forecast growth

across all sectors of the business -- local, national spot, network, syndication

and cable -- according to the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB).

The sector likely to show the least amount of growth next year is national

spot due to the tough comparison it will have with this year, when perhaps $1

billion will be spent in political advertising. Wall Street and TV firms

foresee maybe half a percentage point growth for the sector next year, while the

TVB said it could be anywhere from flat to up 2 percent.

But some analysts don't believe even the low end of that projection is

achievable next year given all of the political and Olympic Games money that would have

to be replaced to get there.

"My official projection for national spot next year is negative two percent,

and I think that is very aggressive," said one analyst. "When you think that 12

percent of spot dollars this year are political, you have to believe there is

going to be a really huge spurt in the underlying business to get to the same level

in '03. We're just not there yet."

That's a statement that really goes to the point that the TVB has been making

for awhile now -- that the national spot business ought to be looked at in two-year

cycles, given the every-other-year infusion of political and Olympic ad dollars

into the marketplace.