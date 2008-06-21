TVB: Stations Down in Q1

Local broadcast revenue was down 1.6% for the first quarter of 2008, compared to the same quarter a year before, reports the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB). Syndicated television posted an 11.2% revenue increase, and network television was up 1.7%. TVB analyzed TNS Media Intelligence/CMR data for the top 100 markets.

Local broadcast TV revenue was $3.97 billion, down from $4.04 billion in the same quarter of 2007. Total broadcast TV, comprising local, syndicated and network, came in at $11.92 billion, a 1.4% gain from last year.

Separately, Nielsen Monitor Plus reported that advertising in traditional media rose a meager 0.5% in the first quarter, with cable up 12.9% and broadcast network TV off 3.4%.

Earlier, TNS Media Intelligence weighed in with a 0.6% ad-growth estimate for the first quarter, but its cable-TV estimate was sharply lower at 4.1%. TNS included Web advertising while Nielsen Monitor-Plus did not.