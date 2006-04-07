TVB Salutes Mike Wallace

The Television Bureau of Advertising has created a :Lifetime Achievement in Television" award. Appropriately enough it has chosen CBS' Mike Wallace as it first recipient, a man who has spend a lifetime in television.

Wallace's 60-plus-year career is will be celebrated at a luncheon at TVB's annual marketing conference April 20 in New York.

Wallace announced last month that he was retiring later this year after 37 years at 60 Minutes. Wallace, 87, has been a correspondent for the show since its premiere Sept. 24, 1968.

He has been with CBS cotinuously as a correspondent since 1963, and was also with the network as an entertainment reporter from 1951 to 1955.