TVB Revs Up Confab Plans
The Television Bureau of Advertising will again hold its annual conference in New York in conjunction with the New York Auto Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center April 15, 2004. And NBC will again hold its annual affiliate meeting the day before the conference in New York.
The TVB expects that about 10 station groups will take advantage of the venue to hold group meetings of their own.
