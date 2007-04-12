TVB: Ogden Feted at TVB

Gannett Broadcasting CEO and president Roger Ogden was awarded Broadcasting & Cable’s Broadcaster of the Year award by Reed Television Group VP/GM and Publisher Larry Oliver at today’s TVB conference in New York.

Ogden was saluted for his innovation such as pushing Gannett’s stations to the fore in terms of high-definition local fare and a progressive Web presence, among other things. In a nod to digital media, Ogden predicted that, in a few years, the award would be known as the B&C Multicaster of the Year, but said the same core attributes—strong talent, effective storytelling and a keen sense of community service—would continue to drive broadcasters.

He stressed to the broadcasters in attendance not to be intimated by new-media jargon, be it mash-ups, widgets or the long tail. "Try to project an air of confidence," he quipped about hearing such phrases from Web-savvier staffers, "then Google the terms and try to remember them for the next meeting."

Digital developments aside, Ogden said he was proud to simply be a local broadcaster, and to "inform and educated and in general, make our cities and towns a better place."