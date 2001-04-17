TVB offers satellite access

With travel cutbacks in the bad economy keeping station managers away from the NAB convention in higher numbers than usual, The Television Bureau of Advertising said it would offer a satellite feed of its own conference at NAB this year.

"We are quite aware that the uncertain economy has forced some broadcasters to forego their usual visit to the NAB/TVB meeting," said TVB president Chris Rohrs. "The irony is that the 2001 program is more necessary and more valuable than ever because of that very uncertainty."

One highlight on the conference: a session on the automotive sector, local TV's biggest category, which is also one of the softer ad categories right now. Tribune Broadcasting president Dennis FitzSimons will deliver the conference's Tuesday (April 24) keynote address.

- Steve McClellan