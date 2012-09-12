TVB: New York's Local News Outdraws Five Cable News Networks Combined

A study conducted by

trade association TVB showed that viewership for the New York market's early

and late evening news programming outdrew the five highest-rated national cable

news networks combined by 18%.

That figure rose to

168% when combining the top 3 U.S. markets, and swelled to 434% for the top 10

U.S. markets. The study, which used Nielsen Media Research data from the most recent

May 2012 sweep period, also found that the cable networks -- CNN, CNBC, Fox News

Channel, HLN and MSNBC -- contributed only 3-8% of the total evening news

audience.

A separate TVB study

found that the audience for the local news in the top 10 U.S. markets is more

evenly distributed, with 38% adults 35-54 and 62% adults 55+ compared to cable's

audience, comprising 77% adults 55+.

"The data is conclusive in highlighting the enormous

audience reach and composition balance advantages local broadcast TV news

provides advertisers compared with national cable primetime news networks," said

TVB president Steve Lanzano. "It's also clear from the findings that

viewers aged 35-54 strongly favor local evening news over national cable

primetime news. The combined audience for early and late evening news in

the Top 10 U.S. TV markets alone delivers an audience of nearly 6 million

viewers nightly in this key demographic compared to an audience of

approximately 700,000 viewers for national cable primetime news. And, as

noted in a recently released Pew Research Center report, local broadcast news

programming has the highest positive rating for credibility. With the vast disparity in audience numbers,

the significantly more attractive audience demographic and the broad gulf in

credibility levels, it's clear that in terms of reach and cost, advertising

spending is maximized by purchasing spots during local broadcast news

programming."