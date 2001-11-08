TVB: National spot taking big drop
National spot TV advertising will be down 22% to 24% this year, the
Television Bureau of Advertising predicted on Thursday, revising an earlier
estimate that forecast a 16% to 18% drop for the year.
TVB also revised its local spot advertising estimate for
the year to down 8% to 10%, about double the decline predicted earlier.
Estimates for 2002 were also revised, to reflect a less optimistic view of next year.
The new estimate for national spot spending for '02 is up 3% to 6% (the old prediction: up 6% to 8%).
For local, the revised projection is up 2% to 5%.
The old forecast local up 4% to 6%.
The earlier numbers were issued Sept. 6, just five days prior to the terrorist attacks, which caused TV advertising to virtually dry up for a two-week period before gradually coming back to normal levels. - Steve McClellan
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.