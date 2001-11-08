TVB: National spot taking big drop

National spot TV advertising will be down 22% to 24% this year, the

Television Bureau of Advertising predicted on Thursday, revising an earlier

estimate that forecast a 16% to 18% drop for the year.

TVB also revised its local spot advertising estimate for

the year to down 8% to 10%, about double the decline predicted earlier.

Estimates for 2002 were also revised, to reflect a less optimistic view of next year.

The new estimate for national spot spending for '02 is up 3% to 6% (the old prediction: up 6% to 8%).

For local, the revised projection is up 2% to 5%.

The old forecast local up 4% to 6%.

The earlier numbers were issued Sept. 6, just five days prior to the terrorist attacks, which caused TV advertising to virtually dry up for a two-week period before gradually coming back to normal levels. - Steve McClellan