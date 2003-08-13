TVB names speakers

The Television Bureau of Advertising has tapped Bob Liodice, president and

CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, to speak at its Forecast

Conference Sept. 4.

He will give his perspective on the ad economy.

Other speakers include David Wyss, chief economist at Standard & Poor's

Corp., also addressing the economy, and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.’s

Stephen Gursky, the firm’s automotive-stock analyst.

Washington, D.C.-based attorneys Richard Wiley and Jan Baran, along with Bear

Stearns Cos. Inc. media analyst Victor Miller, will also be on hand to address

the regulatory outlook for the broadcasting industry.