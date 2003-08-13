TVB names speakers
The Television Bureau of Advertising has tapped Bob Liodice, president and
CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, to speak at its Forecast
Conference Sept. 4.
He will give his perspective on the ad economy.
Other speakers include David Wyss, chief economist at Standard & Poor's
Corp., also addressing the economy, and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co.’s
Stephen Gursky, the firm’s automotive-stock analyst.
Washington, D.C.-based attorneys Richard Wiley and Jan Baran, along with Bear
Stearns Cos. Inc. media analyst Victor Miller, will also be on hand to address
the regulatory outlook for the broadcasting industry.
