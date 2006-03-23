TVB Looks To Drive Dealer Ads To TV
The Television Bureau of Advertising has added a session to its annual marketing conference to help participants track the ellusive auto dealer.
The session, "Selling to the Car Dealer in a Multiplatform World," will try to give station sales executives some help in devising a strategy for selling local car dealers, who are a historically tough sell for stations.
Hosting the session will be Paul Accinno, former president/CEO of GM ad agency JW Messner and executive VP, sales and marketing, for a top 100 auto dealer. He was also marketing manager for Lincoln-Mercury.
The conference will be April 20 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
