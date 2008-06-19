TVB: Local TV Revenue Down, Syndie Up

Local broadcast revenue was down 1.6% for the first quarter of 2008, compared to the same quarter a year before, reports the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB). Syndicated television posted an 11.2% revenue increase for the quarter, and network television was up 1.7%.

TVB analyzed TNS Media Intelligence/CMR data for the top 100 markets.

Local broadcast TV revenue was $3.97 billion, down from $4.04 billion in the same quarter of 2007. Total broadcast TV, comprising local, syndicated and network, came in at $11.92 billion for the quarter, a 1.4% gain from last year’s first quarter.

Among local advertising categories, automotive was down 13%, telecommunications was up 2% and restaurants were down 3.8%. Ford Motor Corp Dealers Association spending was up 28.9%, but its General Motors counterpart plummeted 23.6%