TVB launches research tool
The Television Bureau of Advertising has launched a new area on its Web site
called "Research Central," which it said will be "a one-stop repository of
information on the broadcast season and television ad buying."
Research Central will divide current information on broadcast, cable and
syndication ratings comparisons, as well as consumer and viewer trends, divided into five
sections: viewer, market, consumer, media trends and ad-revenue tracks.
Most of the information is not password-protected and will be broadly
available.
