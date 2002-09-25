TVB launches research tool

The Television Bureau of Advertising has launched a new area on its Web site

called "Research Central," which it said will be "a one-stop repository of

information on the broadcast season and television ad buying."

Research Central will divide current information on broadcast, cable and

syndication ratings comparisons, as well as consumer and viewer trends, divided into five

sections: viewer, market, consumer, media trends and ad-revenue tracks.

Most of the information is not password-protected and will be broadly

available.