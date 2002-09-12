TVB to hold big conference in Big Apple

For the second straight year, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) will hold

its annual conference in New York.

Next year's date is April 15 at the Javits Center, again in

partnership with the New York Auto Show.

The TVB said it will lease more space at next year's show to accommodate

more exhibitors and attendees, some of whom had to be turned away this year for

lack of room.

About a half-dozen major TV groups held meetings in conjunction with this

year's TVB conference, including the NBC Television Affiliates Association.

The TVB is currently talking with several groups about holding separate meetings at

next year's conference, as well.