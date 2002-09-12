TVB to hold big conference in Big Apple
For the second straight year, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) will hold
its annual conference in New York.
Next year's date is April 15 at the Javits Center, again in
partnership with the New York Auto Show.
The TVB said it will lease more space at next year's show to accommodate
more exhibitors and attendees, some of whom had to be turned away this year for
lack of room.
About a half-dozen major TV groups held meetings in conjunction with this
year's TVB conference, including the NBC Television Affiliates Association.
The TVB is currently talking with several groups about holding separate meetings at
next year's conference, as well.
