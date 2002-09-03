TVB to give forecast from New York
The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) will hold its annual ad
forecast conference in New York Thursday.
Speakers include David Wyss, chief economist, Standard & Poor's Corp.; Phillip
Brady, president, National Automobile Dealers Association; and James Ward, senior
vice president, McCann-Erickson WorldGroup, who oversees the agency's Kohl's
department stores account.
The TVB will issue its TV ad-revenue forecast for the coming year at the
conference.
Separately, the Association of National Advertisers will convene its annual
conference Oct. 10 through 13 in Naples, Fla.
It's actually the ANA's first annual conference in two years.
Last year's conference was canceled because of Sept. 11.
Keynoters this year include Charles Stauss, president,
Unilever North America; and Thomas Steinberg, chairman and CEO, Staples Inc.
