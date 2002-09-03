TVB to give forecast from New York

The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) will hold its annual ad

forecast conference in New York Thursday.

Speakers include David Wyss, chief economist, Standard & Poor's Corp.; Phillip

Brady, president, National Automobile Dealers Association; and James Ward, senior

vice president, McCann-Erickson WorldGroup, who oversees the agency's Kohl's

department stores account.

The TVB will issue its TV ad-revenue forecast for the coming year at the

conference.

Separately, the Association of National Advertisers will convene its annual

conference Oct. 10 through 13 in Naples, Fla.

It's actually the ANA's first annual conference in two years.

Last year's conference was canceled because of Sept. 11.

Keynoters this year include Charles Stauss, president,

Unilever North America; and Thomas Steinberg, chairman and CEO, Staples Inc.