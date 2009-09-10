TVB Forecasts Spot Boost of 4-6% in 2010

The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) forecasted total spot revenue rising between 3.6% and 6.1% in 2010, compared to 2009. Local spot is expected to tick up 1-3% and national spot 6-12%.

“The key categories to watch in 2010 will be automotive and political,” said TVB President Chris Rohrs.

The trade organization said the 2010 market would be shaped by “consumer confidence related to the job market; competition between established and emerging media; consumer adoption of new technologies such as the DVR, online video, mobile web applications and social media networks; advertiser targeting strategies; and the network/spot mix.”

TVB released its forecast at its annual Forecast Conference Thursday in Manhattan. Its estimates come from a consensus of financial analysts, station representative firms and independent research.

