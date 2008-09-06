TVB Forecasts A Downer 2009

Total spot-TV revenue will drop 2%-5% in 2009, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) forecast last week, with national spot plummeting 7%-10% and local spot somewhere between down 1% and up 2%.

The TVB called for a 25%-35% rise in station Website revenue and a 25%-50% bump for station wireless.

TVB President Chris Rohrs said the cycle continues: TV sales spike in even years with elections and Olympics, and slump in odd years, which have neither. The TVB predicts a 6%-10% uptick in total spot in 2010.