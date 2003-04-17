TVB draws droves
Broadcasters want their TVB.
They came in droves to the Television Bureau of Advertising's annual
conference in New York Tuesday.
Total attendance was 1,097, up 44 percent from last year's total.
That's quite a change from two years ago, the last conference that TVB held
in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas,
when attendance fell to less than 200.
Moving the conference's venue to New York and linking up with the New York
Auto Show have clearly made a difference in member interest in attending the
show.
Improvement in the advertising economy has no doubt
helped as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.