TVB draws droves

Broadcasters want their TVB.

They came in droves to the Television Bureau of Advertising's annual

conference in New York Tuesday.

Total attendance was 1,097, up 44 percent from last year's total.

That's quite a change from two years ago, the last conference that TVB held

in conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas,

when attendance fell to less than 200.

Moving the conference's venue to New York and linking up with the New York

Auto Show have clearly made a difference in member interest in attending the

show.

Improvement in the advertising economy has no doubt

helped as well.