TVB confab nearly sold out
The Television Bureau of Advertising's second annual marketing conference
April 15 at the Javits Convention Center in New York is almost sold out -- but not quite --
as a headline in the current edition of Broadcasting & Cable states.
The TVB will cut off registration at 1,000.
As of Monday afternoon, it had 975.
After the group has filled those last 25 slots, it will start a waiting list.
The TVB fears that our headline may have scared away the final 25 laggards.
influential! (Let's test this: After you're registered for TVB, subscribe to
your local public radio station. It's just pennies a day.)
