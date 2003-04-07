TVB confab nearly sold out

The Television Bureau of Advertising's second annual marketing conference

April 15 at the Javits Convention Center in New York is almost sold out -- but not quite --

as a headline in the current edition of Broadcasting & Cable states.

The TVB will cut off registration at 1,000.

As of Monday afternoon, it had 975.

After the group has filled those last 25 slots, it will start a waiting list.

The TVB fears that our headline may have scared away the final 25 laggards. We're so

influential! (Let's test this: After you're registered for TVB, subscribe to

your local public radio station. It's just pennies a day.)