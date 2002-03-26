TVB confab lives up to billing

This year's Television Bureau of Advertising conference in New York can officially be classified a rip-roaring success, with 717 attendees and a

sold-out keynote speaker.

Comparatively, last year's TVB conference in Las Vegas attracted fewer than 200 attendees.

TVB president Chris Rohrs attributed the skyrocketing

numbers to the change in locale and the accompanying auto show, which was full of executives representing the auto industry, TV stations' biggest customer.

The show was so popular, Rohrs noted, that the day's luncheon featuring WNBC's Dennis Swanson (Broadcasting & Cable's "Broadcaster of the Year") sold out two weeks ago.