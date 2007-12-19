TVB: Broadcast Revenue Down 8.7% in Q3

Local broadcast-TV ad revenue was down 8.7% in the third quarter of 2007 compared with the same period in 2006, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising.

For the third quarter, network TV was flat and syndicated TV was down 3.3%. Local television spending was down 6.2% for the first nine months of 2007.

TVB senior vice president of research Susan Cuccinello said the absence of political and Olympic Games advertising was responsible for the dips.

A total of 17 of the top 25 advertising categories showed declines, including government and organizations (including political spending) at 67.5%, automotive at 7.5% and restaurants at 12.1%.

On the plus side, telecommunications spending was up 11%, food and food products was up 18.4% and travel, hotels and resorts grew 14.5%.

Among major advertisers, Chrysler-Cerberus was down 25.6%, Nissan Motor was up 17.3% and Verizon Communications was up 26%.