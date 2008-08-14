TVB: Broadcast Ad Revenue Down 4% in Q2

Total broadcast-television ad revenues were down 4% in the second quarter, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) reported, compared with the second quarter a year ago.

Network TV was down 4.8% for the quarter, syndicated TV was up 9.1% and local broadcast TV was down 6.1%.

Total broadcast booked just over $11 billion for the quarter, down from almost $11.5 billion in the same quarter of 2007.

TNS Media Intelligence/CMR prepared the estimates for the TVB.

For the first half of the year, local broadcast TV was down 3.8%, syndicated TV was up 10.2% and network TV was down 1.5%. That makes for a total broadcast-TV decline of 1.3%.

Furthermore, 17 of the top 25 advertising categories spent less in the second quarter than in the same quarter of last year.